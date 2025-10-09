ETV Bharat / state

Fake Army Soldier Arrested In Uttarakhand's Roorkee; Police Recover 18 Debit Cards, Fake Documents

Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested a man impersonating an Indian Army personnel in a joint operation with Army Intelligence here in Haridwar district, officials said on Thursday. The team also recovered 18 debit cards, an Army uniform, a nameplate, an Army identity card, and a fake joining letter from the accused’s possession, they said.

The accused, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Kolsiya village in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was nabbed near the MES gate following a coordinated operation by Army Intelligence, City Kotwali Police, the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) Roorkee, and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) Roorkee.

“The trap was laid for the accused in the Civil Lines area following a tipoff received by the Army Intelligence about a suspicious man in army uniform roaming near the cantonment zone,” police said. “Acting promptly on the information, the joint team cordoned off the area and arrested the suspect.”

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming that he wore the army uniform to get easy access to the cantonment area and collect information.