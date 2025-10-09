ETV Bharat / state

Fake Army Soldier Arrested In Uttarakhand's Roorkee; Police Recover 18 Debit Cards, Fake Documents

The accused, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan, allegedly claimed he wore the army uniform to get access to the cantonment area.

Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested a man impersonating an Indian Army personnel in a joint operation with Army Intelligence here in Haridwar district, officials said on Thursday. The team also recovered 18 debit cards, an Army uniform, a nameplate, an Army identity card, and a fake joining letter from the accused’s possession, they said.

The accused, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Kolsiya village in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was nabbed near the MES gate following a coordinated operation by Army Intelligence, City Kotwali Police, the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) Roorkee, and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) Roorkee.

“The trap was laid for the accused in the Civil Lines area following a tipoff received by the Army Intelligence about a suspicious man in army uniform roaming near the cantonment zone,” police said. “Acting promptly on the information, the joint team cordoned off the area and arrested the suspect.”

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming that he wore the army uniform to get easy access to the cantonment area and collect information.

“He may have been using his fake identity to gain access to restricted zones or engage in financial fraud, as evidenced by the large number of debit cards recovered from him,” per investigators.

Circle Officer (CO) Roorkee Narendra Pant said that the operation was initiated following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal, who had earlier ordered strict surveillance on suspicious individuals in the district.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and are probing his background, network, and possible motives. “The investigation will also focus on how the accused obtained the fake Army documents and whether others were involved in the crime,” officials said.

