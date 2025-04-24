Man Held For Murder, Two More Bodies Found In His House In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Bapunagar in Bhilwara for the murder of the watchman of an Ayyappa temple in the locality.

SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav said the accused Deepak Naik had brutally killed the watchman Lal Singh on Tuesday night. "Deepak had arrived on a motorcycle at the shrine to kill the watchman," he said. During probe, a team led by Subhash Nagar police in-charge Shivraj Gurjar reached the accused's residence at Bapunagar and seized the bike. However, as a foul smell emanated from the house, the team probed further and found two bodies in a room.

Gurjar immediately called the Pratapnagar police station in-charge Surjeet. Teams from both the police stations took both the bodies into custody. The bodies were identified as those of 40-year-old Sandeep Bhardwaj and 45-year-old Monu Tank, residents of Bapunagar. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and investigation has been started.

Yadav said Deepak committed all the three murders in a similar manner. "He killed all the three ruthlessly and also cut off their private parts," he said. Gurjar said Deepak seems to be suffering from a mental ailment. The SP said a special team will be formed to investigate the case. "Police are investigating the reason behind the murders," he said.