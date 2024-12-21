ETV Bharat / state

Young Woman Raped After She Refuses To Submit To Partner Swapping In Bengaluru

The victim was in a relationship with one of the accused who forced her to have sex with his friend

The city's CCB police arrested two persons for allegedly inviting a girl to a party and raping her
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bangaluru: The city's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two persons for allegedly inviting a girl to a party and raping her.

The accused are Harish and Hemanth. The CCB registered a case against the two based on a complaint filed by a young woman. As per reports, the victim was in a relationship with Harish and was forced her to have sex with Hemanth and when she did not, they raped her. Harish had entered into a physical relationship with the victim by convincing her that he loved her. He had taken her to a party on the outskirts of Bengaluru and forced her to have sex with his friend. When she did not agree, he and Hemanth raped her. The victim then filed a complaint, police said.

Accused had created WhatsApp group

The accused, who had created a WhatsApp group called 'Swingers', used to organize parties and go out with their girlfriends. The accused reportedly organised partner-swapping events on the outskirts of the city, luring participants through the WhatsApp group. As per reports, Harish and Hemanth are repeat offenders and abused the trust of women and used intimate content to blackmail and threaten them. Investigation into the case is underway, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand informed.

Earlier this year, an unidentified two-wheeler rider had allegedly tried to rape a college student in the city when she took a lift from him. The victim was a final-year student of a private college in Anekal and had come to a pub in Koramangala with her friends. On her way back home to Hebbagodi, she was driving her friend's car, which met with an accident near Empire Junction, the senior police official added.

She later was involved in a brawl with the auto driver, and called the police helpline. But by the time the police reached the spot, she left the spot and took a lift from the rider who tried to rape her and fled.

