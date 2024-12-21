Young Woman Raped After She Refuses To Submit To Partner Swapping In Bengaluru

Bangaluru: The city's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two persons for allegedly inviting a girl to a party and raping her.

The accused are Harish and Hemanth. The CCB registered a case against the two based on a complaint filed by a young woman. As per reports, the victim was in a relationship with Harish and was forced her to have sex with Hemanth and when she did not, they raped her. Harish had entered into a physical relationship with the victim by convincing her that he loved her. He had taken her to a party on the outskirts of Bengaluru and forced her to have sex with his friend. When she did not agree, he and Hemanth raped her. The victim then filed a complaint, police said.

Accused had created WhatsApp group

The accused, who had created a WhatsApp group called 'Swingers', used to organize parties and go out with their girlfriends. The accused reportedly organised partner-swapping events on the outskirts of the city, luring participants through the WhatsApp group. As per reports, Harish and Hemanth are repeat offenders and abused the trust of women and used intimate content to blackmail and threaten them. Investigation into the case is underway, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand informed.

