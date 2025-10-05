ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest One More In Odisha SI Exam 'Scam', Opposition Intensifies Demand For CBI Probe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Sunday arrested another person for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the sub-inspector recruitment examination, as the opposition intensified demand for a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry into the scam.

The crime branch of the police apprehended a 43-year-old man in connection with the SI exam irregularities, taking the total number of arrests to 119, including 114 aspirants, officials said. “Based on the evidence found against the accused, he was arrested on Sunday, followed by a sustained interrogation and seizure of several incriminating materials from his personal possession,” an official statement said.

The written examination for recruitment of SIs was postponed by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) on September 30, after the Berhampur Police arrested several people, including the 114 aspirants, from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

They were going to some undisclosed place in the neighbouring state to get "special coaching" before the written examination on October 5-6, police had said.

According to police sources, each candidate had allegedly agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh for one SI post, with Rs 10 lakh as an advance and the remaining Rs 15 lakh after getting the job.