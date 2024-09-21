Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Alwin After Confrontation In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Alwin, a notorious criminal from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, was apprehended by police after a confrontation in Coimbatore on Saturday morning. Police shot Alwin in the legs after he attacked them with a knife.

Based on information that Alwin was hiding near Codissia Ground, the Race Course Police attempted to apprehend him early this morning. However, when the police team, led by Sub Inspector Karthikeyan, approached, the rowdy Alwin attacked them with a knife. In the altercation, Head Constable Rajkumar sustained an injury to his hand.

Following the incident, Sub Inspector Karthikeyan shot Alwin, injuring him in both legs. The police then admitted Alwin to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment at 3 a.m., where he is currently receiving care. Similarly, the injured constable Rajkumar is also being treated at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Stalin visited Constable Rajkumar at the hospital to check on his condition. Speaking to the media afterwards, Deputy Commissioner Stalin stated, "Constable Rajkumar is doing well. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further information will be provided once it is complete."

Alwin is accused in several cases in Kanyakumari including murder and attempt to murder. A court had issued a warrant to him in the Sathyapandi murder case two months ago, but he was absconding.