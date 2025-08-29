ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Abusing PM Modi During Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar

Confirming the arrest, Darbhanga Police wrote on its official X handle, “In the said case, while registering an FIR under Simri police station, 01 accused has been arrested and is being sent to the honorable court.

Darbhanga: Police have arrested a man in Bihar's Darbhanga for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rafiq alias Raja, a resident of Bhopura village under Singhwada police station area. Rafiq is accused of having used expletives against PM Modi during the INDIA bloc's Voter Adhikar Rally against the alleged 'vote theft' in the elections by the BJP government and the Election Commission of India.

The FIR against the accused comes a day after a video of the incident showed the man wearing a Congress flag around his neck using abusive language against PM Modi.

Following a complaint against the accused, Darbhanga police arrested the accused during a late night raid at the accused's house. A case FIR 243/25 has been registered in Simri police station in this regard while further investigation is underway.

Police are currently questioning the accused so that the motive and circumstances behind the incident can be ascertained. Police officials made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law, no matter what their political affiliation is.