Hyderabad: Police Arrest Inebriated Women For Throwing Snake, Smashing Beer Bottle At Conductor

Hyderabad: Vidyanagar police arrested a woman who, allegedly in an inebriated condition, attacked a TGSRTC bus with a beer bottle and damaged its rear windshield when the vehicle did not stop for her. The drunk woman then directly flung a snake that she was carrying inside a bag, at the conductor.

The bus came to a stop when the woman threw the alcohol bottle at the conductor. Both the conductor and the passengers hurried to catch the woman. "She grabbed a snake out of her purse and flung it at me while I was asking her why she had attacked the bus.

This shocking and alarming turn of events spread panic and frenzy among the bystanders and passengers, who quickly fled the scene. A case was then registered against her immediately and investigation is underway, police said.

TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar expressed his shock and disappointment after the incident and urged passengers to refrain from such attacks on RTC employees and properties. "Such acts will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken with the help of police," Sajjanar said.