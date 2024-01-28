Loading...

Police arrest mother-in-law in Punjab for Allegedly Killing India-American Daughter-In-Law

Jan 28, 2024

Rajdeep Kaur

The parents of the late Rajdeep Kaur had accused her husband Manjinder Singh and his parents of strangling their daughter to death.

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab): Police have registered a case against the in-laws and husband of an American woman who had died on January 19 suspiciously. The deceased Rajdeep Kaur's parents had raised complaints against her husband, Manjinder Singh and his parents for allegedly killing her.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 (Whoever commits murder ), 120B (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy) and 34 (When a criminal act is done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials have also Kaur's mother-in-law and lodged a case against Singh, who is currently abroad.

Kaur's mother Nirmal Kaur had accused the in-laws of tampering the post-mortem report. After receiving the complaints, police have finally lodged an official probe into the matter.

As per sources, Kaur was a resident of Mokhewal village of the Bilga district in Jalandhar but had permanently settled in the US after tying the knots with Singh nine years ago. They had a 5-year-old son as well.

Kaur's family alleged that the mother-in-law and husband strangled her to death on January 19. "Singh and his mom pressurised her to get the property in his name so that he could become a green card holder as he was illegally living abroad. Finally, they killed her after hatching a plan together," Kaur's mother said.

DSP Sultanpur, Babandeep Singh said that the mother-in-law and the husband shall be produced in front of the court and remanded. Investigation is underway, he added.

