Lucknow Triple Murder Case: Police Arrest Fourth Accused from Lakhimpur Kheri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

http://10.10.50.90:6060///finaloutc/english-nle/finalout/08-February-2024/20697603_lucknow.jpg

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested the fourth accused Fukran, who was planning to escape to Nepal, after aiding in the murder of three people in a land dispute.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested the fourth accused Fukran from Lakhimpur Kheri, who was planning to escape to Nepal, after aiding in the murder of three people in a land dispute case. The triple murder took place in broad daylight in Mahilabad on Friday over a land dispute. According to sources, the fourth accused Fukran was planning to escape to Nepal, but was nabbed.

According to sources, Lallan Khan alias Siraj and his son Faraz were taken into custody on Sunday for the murders of Muneer Khan (54), his nephew Hanzal (17) and Hanzal's mother Farheen (40), all of whom lived in the Mohammed Nagar neighbourhood of Malihabad. One more assailant was arrested on Friday soon after the incident, the police confirmed.

Police reports confirmed that the accused and the victims were related and disputes arose on Friday after an argument during land measurement in the presence of lekhpal (the officer who maintains land records). During the argument, the father-son duo opened fire, injuring five people.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Khan, Farheen and her son Hanzal dead, he said. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow West, Rahul Raj, said the police received a tip-off about suspects hiding in Moradabad in a politician's house they were close to. Immediately, a team was sent to nab them.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malihabad, Virendra Vikram, said that both Lallan and Faraz confessed to killing the victims out of fury. According to authorities, In all, 18 criminal charges were registered against Lallan in Hardoi and Lucknow and he is a history-sheeter.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Uttar PradeshLucknowTriple MurderUP News

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.