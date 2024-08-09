ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Bangladeshi Citizen Who Illegally Entered Assam

The accused, Humayun Kabir bribed the BSF personnel with Rs 500 and entered Assam on August 4 ( ETV Bharat )

Dispur: Dhing Police arrested a Bangladeshi citizen who illegally entered Assam at the Dawki border. The accused, Humayun Kabir, a resident of Sylhet district in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Nagaon police on Wednesday, August 8. Police have seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards from him.

Kabir confessed to entering the Indian state on August 4 by bribing BSF personnel on the border. Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), Swapnaneel Deka said that he was staying in the Geruwati area of Nagaon after entering illegally.

"During interrogation, Kabir claimed that he illegally entered India through the international border in Dawki without any valid travel document mainly for cattle trading," the SP said.

The shocking revelation has raised concerns about the vulnerability of the Assam-Bangladesh border. The illegal entry of foreign national into Assam has raised questions about the safety and security of citizens in the North-Eastern state.

Influx of Bangladeshi nationals into Assam amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh have already made Indian citizens nervous and fearful. The incident has also highlighted the need for stricter border security measures to prevent illegal entry into Assam.