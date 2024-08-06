Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Man From Kolkata For Sending Mail Threatening To Blow Up Bihar CMO

Kolkata: Police arrested a 51-year-old man from Kolkata on Monday, August 5 for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat through an E-mail to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s office on July 16, a senior officer of Patna police said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said the accused Mohammad Zahid hailed from Khizirchak under the jurisdiction of the Bhagwanpur Police Station of Begusarai district.

Police said that the E-mail mentioned three mobile numbers but preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was not linked with any terror group. In the said E-mail Zahid had claimed that he was associated with Al-Qaeda. Zahid was arrested here in Bowbazar, and is scheduled to be brought to Patna after obtaining transit remand, the SSP said.

“He is currently living at Ganguly Street of Bowbazaar police station area of Kolkata, and works as an auto-driver. Technical analysis led to the identification and arrest of the culprit. A cellphone from which the e-mail was sent was also recovered,” Mishra added.

Police sources said that the Chief Minister Office (CMO) received an email on July 16 in which the sender claimed to be a member of the Al-Qaeda organisation. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar, the bomb threat was a hoax and was intended to scare the CM.

The SSP said that after being sent to the capital of Bihar, Zahid will be subjected to more questioning. On August 2, a formal complaint was filed based on the testimony provided by Kumar, the SHO of Sachivalaya Police Station. “Zahid had sent the bomb e-mail to frame someone else as he wrote three contact numbers at the bottom of the mail,” Kumar said.