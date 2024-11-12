ETV Bharat / state

Police & Farmers Engage In Fisticuff Over Procurement Of Paddy In Bathinda Market

Bathinda: Many police personnel sustained injuries and their vehicles were torched following a scuffle between police and farmers over the purchase of paddy at Raike Kalan village in Bathinda. Later an indefinite dharna was staged by the miffed farmers in the grain market of the village. There have been reports of stone pelting and hurling of canes and sticks between the parties.

The ryots of Raike Kalan village held the administrative officials hostage, demanding the procurement of paddy as many markets across Punjab are struggling with the timely purchase of the crop.

Soon after receiving the update, a team comprising officials from the civic department and police reached Dana Mandi and tried to free the officials held hostage by the miffed farmers leading to the fisticuff. The situation went out of control and police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting farmers. In retaliation, the ryots pelted stones and canes on the police personnel. In the imbroglio, many police vehicles were vandalised by the farmers.

Jagsit Singh Jhumba of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan said, "They (the officials) were constantly visiting the markets to see which markets were facing problems. Meanwhile, farmers complained about the purchase of paddy in Raike Kalan village. During the investigation, it came to light that farmers were being robbed by some people. When I spoke to the inspector about this, the inspector did not give any answer. Following this, some farmers gheraoed the purchase inspector and other officials. The team that came to the rescue of those officials resorted to a lathi charge in which many farmers sustained injuries and are now undergoing treatment. This prompted the farmers to call an indefinite protest".