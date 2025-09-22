ETV Bharat / state

Police And Farmers Clash In Punjab's Nabha, Lady DSP Alleges She Was Manhandled

Nabha (Patiala): A clash erupted between police personnel and farmers at Nabha on Monday.

Police said the farmers gathered outside the office of DSP Mandeep Kaur Cheema for a sit-in agitation. In the clash that ensued, several farmers reportedly sustained injuries. However, the police personnel accused the farmers of manhandling them during the clash.

The farmers were agitating against the release of Pankaj Pappu, husband of Nabha Municipal Council president Sujata Chawla. The farmers' unions had been alleging that Pappu was directly involved in the case of theft of trolleys from Shambhu border.

According to the farmers, the stolen trolleys were parked on Pappu's plot. While Pappu was arrested, he was granted bail as the police did not charge him for theft, alleged the farmers.