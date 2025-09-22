Police And Farmers Clash In Punjab's Nabha, Lady DSP Alleges She Was Manhandled
DSP Mandeep Kaur Cheema said the farmers blocked her path and manhandled her even as she was trying to talk to them.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
Nabha (Patiala): A clash erupted between police personnel and farmers at Nabha on Monday.
Police said the farmers gathered outside the office of DSP Mandeep Kaur Cheema for a sit-in agitation. In the clash that ensued, several farmers reportedly sustained injuries. However, the police personnel accused the farmers of manhandling them during the clash.
The farmers were agitating against the release of Pankaj Pappu, husband of Nabha Municipal Council president Sujata Chawla. The farmers' unions had been alleging that Pappu was directly involved in the case of theft of trolleys from Shambhu border.
According to the farmers, the stolen trolleys were parked on Pappu's plot. While Pappu was arrested, he was granted bail as the police did not charge him for theft, alleged the farmers.
Irked over the development, the farmers held a protest outside the DSP's office. The farmers intercepted her vehicle and lay down in front of it. It led to a clash between the police personnel present on the spot and the farmers.
According to Mandeep, the farmers stopped her vehicle, pushed her, grabbed her uniform and even pulled her shoes. “I did not stop the farmers from staging the protest. I had only come to talk and when I started leaving the spot for some important work, I requested the farmers to let me go but they blocked path and misbehaved with me," she alleged.
The DSP warned of legal action against the farmers who denied the allegations. Farmer leader Gamdur Singh said, “The farmers were protesting peacefully. We were only demanding justice, but the DSP misbehaved with us and tried to run over us with a vehicle. Our clothes were also torn."
