Odisha | Police Advisories For Safe And Joyful Holi Festivities Issued in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a bid to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Holi celebration on Saturday, the Cuttack city police on Friday have issued a series of advisories and ramped up security arrangements across the city.

Addressing newsmen, City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Khilari announced that 22 platoons of police personnel will be deployed throughout the city during the festival.

"Strict action will be taken against individuals found creating disturbances under the influence of alcohol," he warned. Special police teams have been formed to check such nuisance and ensure compliance. In view of safety concerns, all liquor outlets in the city will remain closed during Holi, and any illegal sale of alcohol will invite immediate legal action.

A flag march in some sensitive areas was also conducted on Friday evening. To prevent late-hour disturbances, residents have been advised to conclude Holi celebrations by 1 PM. The police have also urged citizens to avoid bathing in rivers or other water bodies after playing Holi."Firefighters and ODRAF teams will be stationed near water bodies to avert any mishaps," the DCP said.

Foot patrolling will also be intensified in these areas. Meanwhile, the police are conducting raids against the sale of synthetic colours to curb health hazards. The Commissionerate Police have appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly, maintain public order, and support efforts to keep the festival safe and joyful for all.