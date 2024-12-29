Illegal Encroachment Removed From Ancient Shiva Temple In UP's Madhopur Village

Farrukhabad: Police and district administration officials on Saturday removed illegal encroachments around an ancient Shiva temple in Madhopur village under Maudarwaja police station.

The idols of Lord Shiva and Nandi were found buried in straw and cow dung cakes at the shrine which is believed to be around 1,000 years old. Members of Hindu Mahasabha and the mahant of Durvasa Rishi Ashram aided the police and the district administration in removing encroachments from the shrine. As per reports, the temple was cleaned by mahant Ishwar Das Maharaj of Durvasa Rishi Ashram, Hindu Mahasabha district President Kranti Pathak, district in-charge Ajay Dubey Ajju and others.

Shivling missing

While the idols of Lord Shiva and Nandi were found in the temple, the Shivling is missing. This came as a surprise to religious leaders The temple has pictures of gods and goddesses on its upper walls. There is also a statue of Mahabali Hanuman ji. Naib Tehsildar Sunny Kanaujia got the temple measured by Kanungo Pramod Shukla and Lekhpal Sanjay Singh. After talks between the villagers and the officials of the Hindu Mahasabha, a five meter wide path was measured from the temple to the main road.

Illegal encroachment in other shrines as well

As per reports, illegal occupation of other temples in Madhopur has also came to light. Their measurements were also done and preparations are underway to free the shrines from illegal encroachment. Hindu Mahasabha city president Shivam Mishra, city vice president Nitin Saxena, advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh and others said rituals will be conducted in the temple. Kanaujia said after measurement, the path to the shrine has been cleared.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Sambhal district. During a campaign against electricity theft and encroachment, a Shiv temple was found in Khaggu Sarai. The temple was closed for 46 years. The district administration got the doors of the temple opened. The Shiva temple is located in a Muslim dominated area.