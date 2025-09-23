ETV Bharat / state

Police Acts Against Killers Of Parvez Ahmed Mehbooba Mufti Commends Jammu Police

Jammu: The Jammu police seem to have taken action against the police officials responsible for the death of a tribal youth, Parvez Ahmed, and have arrested one policeman.

Though there is no official communication from Jammu police but former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has posted on her X and commended Jammu police for taking action against the policeman responsible for the death of Parvez.

"The arrest of Pawan Singh in connection with the tragic death of Parvez Ahmed is a crucial step toward justice. It is a reminder that no one, not even those in uniform, is above the law. This sends a strong message that accountability within the police force is not optional. Parvez was an innocent man, and while his loss is irreparable, this arrest offers a small hope that justice will be served," Mehbooba posted.

"SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, under the leadership of IGP Jammu, deserves appreciation for ensuring a fair and transparent investigation, a step that helps restore faith in the system," she commended and further wrote, "Hope now the judicial process takes its course and that Parvez, silenced in life, finds justice at last."