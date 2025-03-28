Polavaram Project Will Be Completed Before Godavari Pushkaralu, Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Polavaram project would be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu, scheduled for August 2027. He stated that the target is to finish the project by April 2027, provided there are no technical hurdles.

On Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu visited the Polavaram project site, inspected the ongoing work, interacted with residents, and later addressed the media to review the project's progress.

"The upper cofferdam is now complete. Our plan is to link the left and right canals by July 2026 and ensure water flows through gravity. The Polavaram project has been declared a national project with a height of 45.72 meters. The Central government has been supporting the project since 2014, and we are making the necessary arrangements to complete it on time," Naidu said.

Tenders for Rehabilitation Colonies

"We are inviting fresh tenders with updated prices for the construction of rehabilitation colonies. The total cost of the project stands at Rs 972 crore. In the first phase, 14,309 families have already been relocated, while another 6,700 families still need to be shifted. As part of Phase 1B, 49 habitations are to be relocated, and an additional Rs 6,270 crore will be spent on rehabilitation efforts," the CM explained.

Project Setback Due to Political Vendetta

Naidu accused the previous government of delaying the project due to political motives. "The Polavaram project suffered setbacks due to Jagan's political vendetta. The lifeline of Polavaram was disrupted as people voted for YSRCP. The reverse tendering process led to a financial loss of Rs 5,282 crore, and an additional Rs 2,782 crore is now required to complete the project."

"The Polavaram power plant alone suffered a loss of Rs 2,500 crore. This is a prime example of how costly political mistakes can be for the state. At the time, no one realised that the diaphragm wall had been damaged. If our government had been in power, this project would have been completed by June 2020," he stated.

Centre's Support and Project Revival

"We have always had the Centre’s support. After the state's bifurcation, I worked towards its development, utilising every opportunity. If the seven mandals of the Polavaram project had remained in Telangana, completing the project would have been difficult. It is a record that we brought an ordinance before the official division notification on June 2," he pointed out.

"In 2019, political changes stalled the project. However, now that the BJP, Jana Sena and TDP have come together to form the government, we have resolved all technical issues with the Centre’s support. There is renewed hope and determination to complete Polavaram, moving beyond past setbacks and disappointments," Naidu asserted.

Tourist Attractions and Development Plans

The CM also highlighted tourism prospects in the region. "The Polavaram project includes four islands, where we plan to develop hotels. We will also take steps to promote Papikondalu to Dhavaleswaram as a major tourist destination. An iconic bridge will be constructed at Polavaram, and additional initiatives will be undertaken to attract tourists and boost development," he said.

