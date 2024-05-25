ETV Bharat / state

'PoK Part of India and We Will Take it': Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Himachal Pradesh Rally

By ETV Bharat English Team

Shah was speaking at an election rally in Una town, which is part of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency to campaign for BJP candidate and union minister Anurag Thakur. The Home Minister said that PoK is part of India and "we will take it".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Una town at Himachal Pradesh on Saturday May 25, 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Una town at Himachal Pradesh on Saturday May 25, 2024 (Screengrab(X/AmitShah))

Shimla: Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belonged to India and “we will take it”.

Speaking at an election rally in Amb town of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency of Himachal on Saturday to campaign for party candidate Anurag Thakur, Shah said, “From the land of Mother Chintpurni, I say this with full force that PoK was ours, is ours and we will take it”.

'Modi Govt Eliminated Terrorism From the Country': Targeting the Congress party and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said that the party was “frightening” the BJP saying that Pakistan had atom bombs. “But we are BJP workers, we do not fear atom bombs. Rahul baba, why are you frightening us. The same people used to threaten in the Parliament also that if you tamper with Article 370, there will be bloodshed. The Narendra Modi-led government has eliminated terrorism from the country,” he said.

Targets Gandhis Over Ram Mandir: Amit Shah also targeted the Gandhi family at Amb rally. “Rahul Baba and his sister Priyanka Vadra come to Shimla for holidays, but did not come to the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the Ram temple. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders did not come to the Ram Temple function because there was a danger of their vote bank getting divided. Rohingyas are Congress' vote bank and they did not come to the Ram Mandir function out of fear. Those who did not come to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, can Himachal go with them?,” he said.

Praises 'Brother' Anurag Thakur: Amit Shah called Anurag Thakur his younger brother and praised him at the Amb rally. “Even if you search with a lamp, you will not find such an MP,” Shah said while enumerating the development works done by Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. “I attend meetings across the country. The people there demand from us to make their MP a minister. But Modi has given ready-made ministers to the people of Hamirpur. Nowhere have there been development works in any parliamentary constituency of the country as Anurag Thakur's constituency Hamirpur,” he added.

Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase of election on June 1, while counting will be held on June 4.

