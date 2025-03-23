ETV Bharat / state

PoK Authorities Return Bodies Of Uri Couple Drowned In Jhelum

Srinagar: The bodies of a couple who drowned in the Jhelum river in Kashmir but drifted across the Line of Control (LoC) due to strong currents were returned by Pakistan authorities to their Indian counterparts on Saturday, officials said.

Yasir Hussain Shah, from the Busgran area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, and Asiya Bano, from the Kundi Barjala area of Uri, had reportedly jumped into the river on March 5.

After a long search to trace the two, Shah's body was spotted floating near the Kaman post along the LoC in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on March 20. "Police and rescue teams attempted to retrieve it, but it drifted to the other side of the LoC due to strong currents," one of the officials said.

The authorities from the Indian side took the matter up with officials across the LoC. Two weeks later, their bodies were retrieved from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and handed over to the Indian army by Pakistan officials at Aman Setu bridge in Uri, the official added. The photos showed the bodies in caskets being returned with armies of both sides alongside officials at the spot.