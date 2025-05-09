Three Asphyxiated In Tubewell In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: Three people died of suffocation due to leakage of poisonous gas from a tubewell at Mandikheda village in Nuh district.

Another person, who was taken out of the tubewell on time is undergoing treatment at a local hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. As per reports, Rashid, who had dug the tubewell near his room, slipped into it at around 10 am on Friday. Sameer and Monish, who were accompanying Rashid entered the well after the latter did not come out of it for a long time.

Shaukeen, who was with the three, also got down the well to rescue them but was taken out by some locals. As Sameer, Monish and Rashid were still trapped in the well, police personnel and firefighters carried out a rescue operation which went on for around two hours. The three were taken out and rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Fireman Sachin said he brought out the three one by one after getting into the well using an oxygen cylinder. But it was too late as none could survive. Nagina police took the bodies into custody and sent them to a government hospital for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated by police. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended the village after the incident.