'Poisonous' Pasta: Man And His 5-Yr-Old Son Die In Bihar's Buxar, Five Family Members Critical

Buxar: The whole of Dahivar village under Industrial Police Station area of Bihar's Buxar district is in shock after a man and his minor son died and five others of the family were taken critically ill moments after having pasta and milk during dinner on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kishun Mahato (35) and his five-year-old son Amit. Five members of the family are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

According to the villagers, seven members of the family had dinner together on Sunday night, after which they drank milk. Within minutes, their condition started deteriorating. Receiving information, Industrial Police Station incharge Sanjay Kumar rushed to the spot. A forensic team also reached and collected samples for investigation.

Two of a family dead, five others critical after eating pasta in dinner; police suspect food poisoning (ETV Bharat)

All seven members of the family were rushed to Buxar Sadar Hospital, where Kishun and Amit died, while condition of five others including Kishun's wife and two children was stated to be critical.

"After eating fast food, everyone drank milk. Within a few minutes, their condition deteriorated and it was panic all around. We immediately informed police and rushed the family members to the hospital," said Birendra Kumar, a villager.

At the hospital, doctors declared the father and son dead, while three of the critically-ill patients were referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

Civil Surgeon Shiv Prasad Chakraborty said, "A total of seven persons were brought to the hospital. Two have died. Three serious patients have been referred to Varanasi. Except one woman, condition of others is stable. Prima facie it appears to be food poisoning, but the truth will come out only after we get the investigation report."

Industrial PS incharge Sanjay Kumar informed that an investigation is underway to find out whether this is a case of food poisoning or a deliberate attempt to kill the family members. "It was a joint family of nine members. Seven of them had dinner while two others did not. Five people are still under treatment. We are thoroghly investigating how the food turned poisonous. Whether it was accidental or someone mixed something in the food deliberately will be revealed soon," the police official said.