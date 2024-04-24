Poet Kumar Vishwas Takes Dig at AAP While Delivering 'Ram Katha' Sermon on Hanuman Janmotsav

Dausa (Rajasthan): Poet Kumar Vishwas while giving a powerful sermon at the 'Apne-Apne Ram' ceremony organised on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav in Mehandipur Balaji of the district took a dig at his ex-party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its ideologies.

Vishwas, who was earlier a part of the AAP, lashed out at his former party and its leaders without naming them and said that he too has lived among those demons. "I had the name of Ram within me, that is why I was saved," he added.

He also alleged that said that most people have to impress politicians and win their confidence for receiving Padmashree awards. However, the love of the public is the biggest award, he claimed.

"I have seen big artists, poets and celebrities making rounds of politicians to get Padmashree Award. What will they do with that Padmashree award? It is just a piece of paper that will ultimately erode. However, the real achievement is when people shed tears and fold their hands in front of you to hug you," he added.

At the 'Apne-Apne Ram' ceremony, leaders of both Congress and BJP parties including Balaji Mandir Trust Mahant Dr Nareshpuri and various other religious leaders were present. While delivering his sermon, Vishwas said that Sanatan Dharma is a religion filled with curiosities.

"It is heartwarming to see that people from the political fraternity are sitting here to listen to Ram Katha. It is true that there did exist a Varna system in India which was not based on caste, but on qualities and deeds," he added.

Commenting on the current political scenario, he said that people go mad when they are in a position of power and take advantage of it. Hailing the ideology of Ram, and speaking of its importance, he requested the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister, and the Foreign Secretary of India to adopt the language of Hanuman ji.