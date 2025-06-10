ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Run Over By Goods Train In Chhattisgarh

The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai and Krishna, while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, natives of Jharkhand.

2 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Run Over By Goods Train In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST

1 Min Read

Balod: Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, an official here said.

As per preliminary information, nearly 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks. Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said. While one of them shouted to alert the other persons and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

Two of the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all labourers and natives of Jharkhand, the official said. The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

Read More

  1. Mumbai Train Accident: 5 Dead After Several Passengers Fall On Track; Govt Orders Inquiry
  2. Three Of A Family Killed After Being Hit By Train In Jaipur

Balod: Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, an official here said.

As per preliminary information, nearly 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks. Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said. While one of them shouted to alert the other persons and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

Two of the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all labourers and natives of Jharkhand, the official said. The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

Read More

  1. Mumbai Train Accident: 5 Dead After Several Passengers Fall On Track; Govt Orders Inquiry
  2. Three Of A Family Killed After Being Hit By Train In Jaipur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH BALOD DISTRICTPEOPLE KILLED AND INJUREDPEOPLE HIT BY THE TRAINLABOURERSCHHATTISGARH TRAIN INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.