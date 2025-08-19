Poem Of Nizamabad Man Included In CBSE English Syllabus

Nizamabad: A poem written by young Banjara writer Ramesh Karthik Nayak from Jakranpally Thanda in Nizamabad district has found a place in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) English curriculum.
His poem 'The Rose Land', from his English poetry collection Chakmak (Flint Stone), has been introduced as the sixth lesson in the Class 8 English syllabus for the current academic year. The information was formally announced on Monday.
'The Rose Land' captures the journey of a mother and son from the Banjara tribe. The boy, disobeying his mother, visits the rose garden where she works. Through his journey, the poem blends childhood imagination with tribal realities, weaving experiences of the past and present tied to nature.
Images such as deer footprints, peacock feathers, mango fruits, and stones worshipped as deities reflect the deep-rooted culture and traditions of the Banjaras. The poem concludes by underlining the tribe’s spiritual bond with Earth, making it not just a personal journey but also a cultural narrative.
This recognition adds to Ramesh's growing literary achievements. His poem ‘Life on Paper’ has already been included in the postgraduate syllabus of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Vijayanagara. The same poem earned him 'The Mun India Young Writer Award'.
In 2024, Ramesh was also honoured with the Youth Award by the Central Sahitya Akademi for his short story collection ‘Dhavalo Gore’ (Women’s Sorrow), which explored the struggles and resilience of women in tribal life.
Ramesh’s works, deeply rooted in the Banjara ethos, are increasingly being recognised in national platforms. The inclusion of The Rose Land in the CBSE syllabus is seen as a significant step in bringing tribal voices and their cultural heritage into mainstream education.
Read More