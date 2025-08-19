ETV Bharat / state

Poem Of Nizamabad Man Included In CBSE English Syllabus

Nizamabad: A poem written by young Banjara writer Ramesh Karthik Nayak from Jakranpally Thanda in Nizamabad district has found a place in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) English curriculum.

His poem 'The Rose Land', from his English poetry collection Chakmak (Flint Stone), has been introduced as the sixth lesson in the Class 8 English syllabus for the current academic year. The information was formally announced on Monday.

'The Rose Land' captures the journey of a mother and son from the Banjara tribe. The boy, disobeying his mother, visits the rose garden where she works. Through his journey, the poem blends childhood imagination with tribal realities, weaving experiences of the past and present tied to nature.

Images such as deer footprints, peacock feathers, mango fruits, and stones worshipped as deities reflect the deep-rooted culture and traditions of the Banjaras. The poem concludes by underlining the tribe’s spiritual bond with Earth, making it not just a personal journey but also a cultural narrative.