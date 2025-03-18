Alappuzha Pocso Case: Man Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison And Rs 6 Lakh Fine

Alappuzha: The accused who sexually abused a six-year-old girl has been sentenced to 110 years in prison and a fine of Rs 6 lakh. The Cherthala Special Fast Track Court, dealing with Pocso cases, has sentenced Ramanan (62) of Mararikulam Thekkady in Alappuzha district to 110 years in prison and a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

The six-year-old girl had been raped and threatened by the accused, who had allegedly committed extremely serious sexual assault on the child for three years. In 2021, the child's grandmother, who came to know about the child being abused during the day, asked for information and then the child's mother, who came to know about the matter, informed the Childline and the police.

If the fine is not paid, the accused will have to serve an additional three years of imprisonment. The sentences will be served concurrently. The court also directed the government to provide compensation for the child who suffered physical and mental torture. The prosecution presented 29 witnesses and 28 documents as evidence in the case.

The accused's wife, who had hidden the child from anyone despite noticing that the child was being abused, was also an accused in the case. However, the case against her was taken separately as she was bedridden during the trial.