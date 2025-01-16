ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Case Against Three Reporters Of Leading Malayalam News Channel: Police

The case was registered against one senior editor and two reporters of a leading Malayalam news channel over their reporting during the state school festival.

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against a senior editor and two reporters of a leading Malayalam news channel in connection with their reporting during the recent state school festival, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act was registered against the three journalists of the channel on Wednesday, an officer of Cantonment police station said.

The offences are bailable, the police said. The case was registered based on a report by the Women and Child Development Office, the officer said.

The police said that according to the report, during the coverage of the state school festival held in the first week of January, certain statements by the channel's reporters about one of the contestants appeared to have "double meaning".

