Poaching In Ramsar Site Wetland In Kashmir; Four Arrested With Live Cartridges

Four arrested for poaching in Ramsar site wetland in Kashmir ( Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department )

Srinagar: Ahead of the migratory bird season in Kashmir, the Wildlife Department has arrested four poachers in the Ramsar site wetland in Jammu and Kashmir and seized hunting equipment from them.

Altaf Hussain, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Wetlands Kashmir) said in a statement that officials of the department seized the two boats, along with hunted birds, live cartridges, and used cartridges from the accused hunters from Shallabugh Wetland in Ganderbal district.

He claimed that these accused were hunting birds by using cartridges. This is the second incident this year when poachers were arrested for hunting migratory birds. Earlier this year, four hunters were arrested by the wildlife officials in Wullar Lake in Bandipora district.

Hussain said that the four poachers had ventured into the wetland for the purpose of hunting water birds.

“The operation took place around 6:30 PM on September 5 (Friday) when a patrolling party of the Shallabugh Range, headed by block officer Shalbaugh, Ajaz Ahmad, intercepted two boats in the wetland.

“The team apprehended the four accused, who are in the custody of the department and seized the two boats, along with hunted birds, live cartridges, and used cartridges,” he said.

The action was carried out in near-darkness, and officials said the courage and determination of the field staff ensured that the offenders could not escape.

The Shallabugh Wetland is a Ramsar site of international importance located in Ganderbal district, located 18 km from Srinagar city. As per Ramsar Information Service more than 21 species of resident and migratory birds have their habitat in Shallabugh wetland.