Poaching In Ramsar Site Wetland In Kashmir; Four Arrested With Live Cartridges

The poachers were nabbed along with live cartridges and two boats from the Shallabugh Wetland in Ganderbal district.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the migratory bird season in Kashmir, the Wildlife Department has arrested four poachers in the Ramsar site wetland in Jammu and Kashmir and seized hunting equipment from them.
Altaf Hussain, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Wetlands Kashmir) said in a statement that officials of the department seized the two boats, along with hunted birds, live cartridges, and used cartridges from the accused hunters from Shallabugh Wetland in Ganderbal district.
He claimed that these accused were hunting birds by using cartridges. This is the second incident this year when poachers were arrested for hunting migratory birds. Earlier this year, four hunters were arrested by the wildlife officials in Wullar Lake in Bandipora district.
Hussain said that the four poachers had ventured into the wetland for the purpose of hunting water birds.
“The operation took place around 6:30 PM on September 5 (Friday) when a patrolling party of the Shallabugh Range, headed by block officer Shalbaugh, Ajaz Ahmad, intercepted two boats in the wetland.
“The team apprehended the four accused, who are in the custody of the department and seized the two boats, along with hunted birds, live cartridges, and used cartridges,” he said.
The action was carried out in near-darkness, and officials said the courage and determination of the field staff ensured that the offenders could not escape.
The Shallabugh Wetland is a Ramsar site of international importance located in Ganderbal district, located 18 km from Srinagar city. As per Ramsar Information Service more than 21 species of resident and migratory birds have their habitat in Shallabugh wetland.
It says many of the birds are in threatened, including the endangered steppe eagle (Aquila nipalensis), Pallas’s fish-eagle (Haliaeetus leucoryphus) and black-bellied tern (Sterna acuticauda), and the vulnerable eastern imperial eagle (Aquila heliaca), yellow-eyed pigeon (Columba eversmanni) and wood snipe (Gallinago nemoricola).
These birds arrive in Kashmir valley during the migratory season that begins ahead of the winter in Jammu and Kashmir, from different countries.
However, Hussain said that enhanced patrolling and community vigilance aimed at safeguarding the habitant of migratory and resident bird species.
He claimed that evening and morning patrols have been intensified, particularly as migratory bird season is approaching nearer. “Anyone with bad intentions of hunting migratory birds shall be dealt with severely in accordance with the wildlife protection act,” he said.
Ramsar Site Criteria
According to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, 1971, there are nine criteria for a wetland to be designated of international importance. These are categorised into Group A and Group B criteria:
Group A of the Criteria:Sites containing representative, rare or unique wetland types Criterion
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it contains a representative, rare, or unique example of a natural or near-natural wetland type found within the appropriate biogeographic region.
Group B of the Criteria: Sites of international importance for conserving biological diversity Criteria based on species and ecological communities
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it supports vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species or threatened ecological communities.
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it supports populations of plant and/or animal species important for maintaining the biological diversity of a particular biogeographic region.
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it supports plant and/or animal species at a critical stage in their life cycles, or provides refuge during adverse conditions. Specific criteria based on waterbirds
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds. Criterion
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it regularly supports 1% of the individuals in a population of one species or subspecies of waterbird. Specific criteria based on fish Criterion
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it supports a significant proportion of indigenous fish subspecies, species or families, life-history stages, species interactions and/or populations that are representative of wetland benefits and/or values and thereby contributes to global biological diversity.
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it is an important source of food for fishes, spawning ground, nursery and/or migration path on which fish stocks, either within the wetland or elsewhere, depend. Specific criteria based on other taxa
- A wetland should be considered internationally important if it regularly supports 1% of the individuals in a population of one species or subspecies of wetland-dependent nonavian animal species.
Read More: