Poachers Set Deadly Traps in Telangana Forests To Kill Tigers, Harvest Claws And Skin

Asifabad: A disturbing pattern of tiger poaching has emerged in the forests of Telangana, where poachers are using electric traps to kill the big cats and later harvesting their claws and skin for illegal sale.
The traps are often laid by illegally extending electrical lines into the forest areas, putting migrating wildlife at grave risk. Tigers migrating from Tadoba and Tippeshwar reserves in Maharashtra and Indravati Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh are falling prey to this brutal method of poaching.
Recent Incidents of Poaching
May 15: A tiger identified as K8 was killed after coming in contact with a live wire set up in the Patachichala forest of Penchikalpet mandal at Kumuram Bheem of Asifabad district. Poachers took away its claws and skin. Authorities later arrested 38 suspects from Penchikalpet and Dahegam mandals and seized the tiger parts.
October, 2021: A tiger was electrocuted using a trap in Kodisala forests, Tadwai mandal, Mulugu district. Forest officials seized the remains during an attempted smuggling operation.
January, 2019: Another tiger was killed in the Shivaram forest of Mancherial district. The skin and claws were recovered during an investigation.
2016 to 2014: Multiple tiger deaths were reported in Etiguda (Bejjuru mandal), Pinnaram (Kotapalli mandal), Pimbi (Khanapur mandal), Pangidi Somaram (Chennur mandal), and Chennur forest area.
Earlier incidents had been reported from Ootpally lake in 2011 and Papanpet (Kagaznagar mandal) in 2006, indicating a long-standing threat to the region’s wildlife.
Officials seek safer power infrastructure
Asifabad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Neeraj Kumar emphasized the need to install covered (insulated) conductors for electrical lines in forest-fringe areas. “This would prevent poachers from tapping live wires and help protect wildlife,” he said, adding repeated requests have been made to the Electricity Department. Asifabad SE Sesha Rao confirmed that the matter has been escalated to higher authorities, and steps are expected to be taken to address this urgent concern.