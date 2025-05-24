ETV Bharat / state

Poachers Set Deadly Traps in Telangana Forests To Kill Tigers, Harvest Claws And Skin

Asifabad: A disturbing pattern of tiger poaching has emerged in the forests of Telangana, where poachers are using electric traps to kill the big cats and later harvesting their claws and skin for illegal sale.

The traps are often laid by illegally extending electrical lines into the forest areas, putting migrating wildlife at grave risk. Tigers migrating from Tadoba and Tippeshwar reserves in Maharashtra and Indravati Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh are falling prey to this brutal method of poaching.

Recent Incidents of Poaching

May 15: A tiger identified as K8 was killed after coming in contact with a live wire set up in the Patachichala forest of Penchikalpet mandal at Kumuram Bheem of Asifabad district. Poachers took away its claws and skin. Authorities later arrested 38 suspects from Penchikalpet and Dahegam mandals and seized the tiger parts.

October, 2021: A tiger was electrocuted using a trap in Kodisala forests, Tadwai mandal, Mulugu district. Forest officials seized the remains during an attempted smuggling operation.