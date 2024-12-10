Poacher Arrested For Hunting Migratory Birds In Jammu And Kashmir's Wular Lake

Srinagar: Authorities have arrested a poacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for allegedly hunting migratory birds in Wular lake in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

The accused was arrested during raids conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife department at several places in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The J&K Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Warden for Wetlands Altaf Hussain told ETV Bharat that they have arrested one person during the raids which have been underway since morning.

This follows a video and photos circulated on social media showing four men carrying firearms allegedly involved in poaching at Wular lake. The videos were shot by the department's ground staff around the lake, an official said.

Asia's largest freshwater lake is a habitat for thousands of birds including ones travelling from far off places including Siberia, Russia and Europe to spend their winters here.

An official said the department conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations to apprehend the persons allegedly involved in the hunting. Preliminary reports suggest that the raids could lead to the confiscation of firearms and ‘potential’ arrests of suspects, he said.

Before the arrival of the migratory birds, the licensed firearms have to be deposited with the authorities to prevent poaching as part of the exercise of powers vested under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. But now the authorities will not only investigate their act but will also try to book them for not depositing their guns. Besides, confiscation of firearms will also result in cancellation of their licenses.

Hussain said they identified the individuals after strenuous efforts involved in the alleged poaching and majority of them hail from Srinagar. While the videos showed only four people, the senior official said there were more than four people involved in the illegal activities.

The law, according to Hussain, allows them to arrest the accused after seeking their custody from the magistrate. “If the charges against them are proved in the court, it can lead to jail for up to three years,” he added.