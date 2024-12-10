ETV Bharat / state

Poacher Arrested For Hunting Migratory Birds In Jammu And Kashmir's Wular Lake

The poacher from Srinagar was arrested during raids by JK Wildlife Department after videos of the poaching surfaced on the Internet.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/ ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 seconds ago

Srinagar: Authorities have arrested a poacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for allegedly hunting migratory birds in Wular lake in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

The accused was arrested during raids conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife department at several places in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The J&K Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Warden for Wetlands Altaf Hussain told ETV Bharat that they have arrested one person during the raids which have been underway since morning.

This follows a video and photos circulated on social media showing four men carrying firearms allegedly involved in poaching at Wular lake. The videos were shot by the department's ground staff around the lake, an official said.

Asia's largest freshwater lake is a habitat for thousands of birds including ones travelling from far off places including Siberia, Russia and Europe to spend their winters here.

An official said the department conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations to apprehend the persons allegedly involved in the hunting. Preliminary reports suggest that the raids could lead to the confiscation of firearms and ‘potential’ arrests of suspects, he said.

Before the arrival of the migratory birds, the licensed firearms have to be deposited with the authorities to prevent poaching as part of the exercise of powers vested under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. But now the authorities will not only investigate their act but will also try to book them for not depositing their guns. Besides, confiscation of firearms will also result in cancellation of their licenses.

Hussain said they identified the individuals after strenuous efforts involved in the alleged poaching and majority of them hail from Srinagar. While the videos showed only four people, the senior official said there were more than four people involved in the illegal activities.

The law, according to Hussain, allows them to arrest the accused after seeking their custody from the magistrate. “If the charges against them are proved in the court, it can lead to jail for up to three years,” he added.

Read more:

  1. 'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake
  2. Winged guests defy dry spell: Kashmir's wetlands welcome 10 lakh migratory birds

Srinagar: Authorities have arrested a poacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for allegedly hunting migratory birds in Wular lake in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

The accused was arrested during raids conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife department at several places in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The J&K Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Warden for Wetlands Altaf Hussain told ETV Bharat that they have arrested one person during the raids which have been underway since morning.

This follows a video and photos circulated on social media showing four men carrying firearms allegedly involved in poaching at Wular lake. The videos were shot by the department's ground staff around the lake, an official said.

Asia's largest freshwater lake is a habitat for thousands of birds including ones travelling from far off places including Siberia, Russia and Europe to spend their winters here.

An official said the department conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations to apprehend the persons allegedly involved in the hunting. Preliminary reports suggest that the raids could lead to the confiscation of firearms and ‘potential’ arrests of suspects, he said.

Before the arrival of the migratory birds, the licensed firearms have to be deposited with the authorities to prevent poaching as part of the exercise of powers vested under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. But now the authorities will not only investigate their act but will also try to book them for not depositing their guns. Besides, confiscation of firearms will also result in cancellation of their licenses.

Hussain said they identified the individuals after strenuous efforts involved in the alleged poaching and majority of them hail from Srinagar. While the videos showed only four people, the senior official said there were more than four people involved in the illegal activities.

The law, according to Hussain, allows them to arrest the accused after seeking their custody from the magistrate. “If the charges against them are proved in the court, it can lead to jail for up to three years,” he added.

Read more:

  1. 'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake
  2. Winged guests defy dry spell: Kashmir's wetlands welcome 10 lakh migratory birds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WULAR LAKEMIGRATORY BIRDSWULAR LAKE POACHINGKASHMIRJK WILDLIFE DEPARTMENT RAIDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.