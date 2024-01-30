PMLA Court Orders No Action Against Missing TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Till Saturday

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday failed to provide sufficient evidence against absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan during a hearing for anticipatory bail plea at the special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The hearing was held at the PMLA court today. As ED could not provide enough evidence against Shahjahan, court has ordered the agency not to take any action against him till the next hearing that has been listed on Saturday.

The development comes a day after the TMC leader failed to appear at the ED office in Salt Lake for questioning. Shahjahan had later filed for anticipatory bail from underground and the plea contains his signature.

ED had issued a summon asking him to be present at the agency's office on January 29. The investigating agency is currently examining the call records of Shahjahan to find out with whom he interacted prior to the attack on ED officials when they had gone to raid Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas 25 days back in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam case.

The agency suspects that the attack was orchestrated by the TMC leader himself, who was present at the house that was locked from inside when they had gone there. On January 5, when the ED team went to Shahjahan's house, they were attacked by villagers, reportedly the TMC leader's supporters. The vehicles were damaged and two officials were injured. Since then, Shahjahan has gone missing.

Apprehending that Shahjahan may escape to neighbouring Bangladesh, ED issued a lookout notice against him. According to ED sources, although Shahjahan did not appear at the office, he managed to apply for anticipatory bail on Monday night itself. ED officials said they have sent several emails and letters to the state police inquiring about the TMC's leader whereabouts.

ED has told the new DGP Rajeev Kumar and Basirhat Police District Superintendent JB Thomas that Shahjahan is still in Sandeshkhali under protection of his supporters. Sources said ED received a letter from Shahjahan's lawyer on Monday night but the contents have not been revealed yet.