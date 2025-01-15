PMLA Court Grants Bail To Former WB Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick In Ration Distribution Case

Kolkata: A PMLA court here on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh. Mallick, who held the Food and Supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, was arrested on October 27, 2023 by the ED from his residence in Salt Lake here in connection with its investigation into the alleged scam.

Special judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court at Bankshall Court granted bail to Mallick on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh. The former minister was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Mallick's lawyers prayed for his bail on the ground that he was under a long period of detention and that the trial is not likely to commence soon. The ED opposed the bail prayer claiming that he was one of the key accused in the case. Mallick held the Forest portfolio in the West Bengal cabinet when he was arrested.