PMK General Committee Case: Madras HC Judge Anand Venkatesh Speaks With Ramadoss, Anbumani

Chennai: As the conflict between father Ramadoss and son Anbumani in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party is increasing day by day, both sides have called for a general committee meeting.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of the state general secretary Murali Shankar appointed by PMK founder Ramadoss, seeking a ban on the general committee called by Anbumani Ramadoss.

It said that Anbumani was appointed as the party president in May 2022, and his tenure ended on May 28, 2025. The party's founder Ramadoss was elected as the new president and has been acting as the president since May 30, the plea added.

A resolution was passed in the state executive committee held on 7th July that the power of selecting the next president and party administration was given to the founder of the party. Also, the party founder has the authority to convene the party's general committee, emergency general committee, and executive committee meetings.

Anbumani, who was appointed as the acting president, is acting in a way that brings disrepute to the party and causes confusion. A complaint has been filed with the Tamil Nadu DGP against Anbumani's 100-day's march through the state without the permission of party leader and founder Ramadoss.

In this situation, Anbumani's announcement that the party's general committee meeting will be held in Mamallapuram on August 09 is causing confusion in the party. Moreover, this announcement by Anbumani is likely to cause a law and order problem. Therefore, the petition states that the general meeting called by Anbumani should be banned.

This petition came up for hearing before Madras High Court Justice Anand Venkatesh this morning. At that time, a request was made on behalf of the petitioner to ban the general committee meeting.

Following this, the judge who heard the case said, "I do not want to continue the problem between the two. I want to find a solution immediately."

In order to find a solution to the problem, the judge instructed the lawyers from both sides to ask if Ramadoss and Anbumani could come to meet in his room at 5.30 pm.

"When the two meet me, lawyers from both sides and even party members will not be allowed in his chamber," he said and adjourned the case hearing.

In this situation, Anbumani, accepting the instructions of Justice Anand Venkatesh, went to his chamber in the court premises at 5.30 pm today and met him.

At that time, Ramadoss' lawyers submitted a letter to Judge Anand Venkatesh. In this, Ramadoss stated that he was not well. Following this, the judge held a video conference with Ramadoss and spoke about the case related to the party's general committee. The final hearing of the case is currently ongoing in the Madras High Court.