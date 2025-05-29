ETV Bharat / state

PMK Founder Ramadoss Unleashes Public Attack On Son, Reveals Rift Over BJP Alliance

Villupuram: In an unprecedented public outburst, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has openly denounced his son, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, terming his elevation to Union Minister at the age of 35 a 'grave mistake' and accusing him of lacking the leadership qualities required to head the party.

Addressing the party's workers at Thailapuram near Tindivanam, Ramadoss aired a series of grievances that have long been speculated within political circles but never before confirmed. “The person I raised and trusted has shattered me. Anbumani has no leadership traits. Making him a Union Minister was against my better judgment and clearly, a mistake,” he said.

The cause of the feud, Ramadoss revealed, traces back to December, 2024 when he appointed his grandson Mukundan, through his daughter’s side as the party's youth wing secretary. Anbumani objected publicly during the party’s general council meeting in Puducherry, questioning how a newcomer could be given such a significant role. The disagreement played out dramatically on stage, drawing widespread media attention and signaling a deeper rift within the party and the family.

Ramadoss described escalating tensions that unfolded privately including a shocking claim that Anbumani threw a bottle at his mother during a family argument related to party matters at their Thailapuram estate during Pongal. “What I’ve said so far is just the tip of the iceberg,” he added, alleging that Anbumani is now trying to gain sympathy from party workers by hiding his own actions.

He questioned Anbumani’s public conduct, citing his stage outbursts, lack of decorum and unilateral moves like announcing a new office at Panaiyur without party consensus. “Who brought internal party matters to the streets? Who cracked the unity of PMK in an instant?” Ramadoss asked rhetorically, suggesting that his son was responsible for destabilizing the party's foundation.

The feud, once seen as an internal matter, has clearly burst into the open despite a brief moment of reconciliation earlier this year when both father and son appeared together at the PMK’s Chithirai Full Moon Youth Conference. Ramadoss insisted that family issues would be resolved internally, but his statements now point to a deep and potentially irreparable divide.