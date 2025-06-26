PMK Founder Ramadoss: Will Remain Party President For Life

Villupuram: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss, on Thursday, reaffirmed his decision to remain the party's President for the rest of his life, asserting that his choice was guided by conscience rather than a desire for power or office.
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, S. Ramadoss said, "I am not after the loaves and fishes of office. My conscience has directed me to take up the responsibility of party President once again to guide the cadres and ensure the party's future."
He clarified that his son and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss had already served as the PMK's President for three years.
"I have now assigned him the post of party's Working President, which is a crucial role. Once he accepts this, the stalemate over certain internal matters will end," he added.
Drawing a parallel with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, S. Ramadoss said he was following in the footsteps of his late friend.
"Karunanidhi led the DMK while also holding the post of Chief Minister. Even M.K. Stalin, his son and the current Chief Minister, has never raised a voice of protest about that arrangement," he noted.
S. Ramadoss, however, expressed disappointment with a section of the media.
"Journalists who never questioned Karunanidhi holding dual roles back then are now trying to press me for answers about my role as party president," he said.
He said that he has no interest in any higher positions at the Central government. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is kind to me. But I will never go for a government post. I will always be someone who looks up to party members and workers.
He added that the party will hold protests in Tamil Nadu demanding 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyar communities. "The Tamil Nadu government should take action to prevent it from going to that extent," Ramadoss stressed. (With IANS Inputs)
