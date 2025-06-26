ETV Bharat / state

PMK Founder Ramadoss: Will Remain Party President For Life

Villupuram: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss, on Thursday, reaffirmed his decision to remain the party's President for the rest of his life, asserting that his choice was guided by conscience rather than a desire for power or office.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, S. Ramadoss said, "I am not after the loaves and fishes of office. My conscience has directed me to take up the responsibility of party President once again to guide the cadres and ensure the party's future."

He clarified that his son and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss had already served as the PMK's President for three years.

"I have now assigned him the post of party's Working President, which is a crucial role. Once he accepts this, the stalemate over certain internal matters will end," he added.

Drawing a parallel with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, S. Ramadoss said he was following in the footsteps of his late friend.