Koraput Students Pass Bill To Protect Biodiversity During Mock Parliament

Koraput: School children seem to have more concern about the world around them, particularly environment and biodiversity, than anyone else. In an interesting mock parliament organised at the PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here, these young guns in Koraput vociferously debated on a bill to protect biodiversity in Deomali and other ecologically sensitive areas of the district.

They also hailed the decision of the government for declaring Gupteswar a Biodiversity Heritage Site and proposed that many other areas need to be given similar recognition.

MLA Raghuram Macha, the chief guest on the occasion (ETV Bharat)

Students from grades six to eight participated in the mock parliament where they assumed various roles as lawmakers and discussed on real world challenges. They were divided into two groups - the ruling and opposition leaders. Both parties engaged in a super charged discussion on issues like women’s safety, environmental degradation, urban development, public health, and the state of sports in India.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Macha, the chief guest, praised the students’ efforts and vision. “This session demonstrated the students’ ability to think critically and propose solutions. This kind of education is key to shaping the future leaders of our country,” he said.

Students ahead of the mock parliament session (ETV Bharat)

The session brought to the fore the leadership skills of students like Amita Lenka, who took on the role of Prime Minister. In her address, Amita emphasized the importance of collaboration between ruling and opposition parties to achieve meaningful discussion than can lead to fruitful policies for the country. Nitin Kumar, a seventh-grader who played the role of Speaker, ensured the debates remained orderly and productive.

The MLA said students struck a balance between the ruling party’s vision-driven plans and the opposition’s role in holding them accountable. “Such initiatives prepare students to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development,” he added.

Preparation for the event spanned an entire month, with students diving deep into research and rehearsals to ensure authenticity. “We worked hard to understand the roles we were playing and the issues we were debating,” said seventh-grader Vinod Sai. Another student Bishwajit Naik shared his excitement about presenting bills, particularly those focused on biodiversity conservation and infrastructure improvement.

Koraput Students Pass Bill to Protect Biodiversity in Mock Parliament (ETV Bharat)

The debates threw light on the awareness levels of the students about pressing concerns like environmental protection, urban planning, and public welfare. Proposals to enhance women’s safety, especially in rural and urban areas, sparked lively discussions.

School Principal Milani Mitra expressed her pride in the students’ efforts, stating, “This session is a proof of the students’ understanding of current day affairs. They were all so well prepared to don the role of politicians who sit in the parliament and discuss issues of importance to the country.”

The mock parliament also drew attention to the students’ ability to think beyond the classroom, engaging with issues like biodiversity conservation in Deomali and infrastructure development in Koraput. The bill passed during the session called for sustained efforts to protect endangered species, medicinal herbs, and other critical components of the region’s ecosystem.