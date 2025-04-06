ETV Bharat / state

PM Should Allay Fears Of TN Over Delimitation Exercise: Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurated several projects at a tourist spot and sought an appointment with the PM to discuss concerns about the proposed delimitation.

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udhagamandalam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

Modi should also ensure that a resolution is passed in the Parliament to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu would not be curbed, he said at an official event here.

Stalin, after inaugurating a slew of projects and announcing new schemes to the popular tourist spot here, said he has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

"We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation. Over the next few minutes, our Prime Minister is expected to come to Rameswaram (for various events). Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to him about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan. Through this meeting and you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation," Stalin said while addressing the gathering.

"You (Modi) should also ensure that a resolution in this regard is passed in the Parliament. This (delimitation) not only leads to a reduction of Parliamentary seats, it is our right to ask and at the same time, it is also a cause of worry about our future," she said.

"Including Puducherry there would be 40 Parliamentary seats. But the ruling BJP government is trying to shrink our voices through delimitation." he charged.

Stalin said a Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation was conducted on March 22 in Chennai and saw participation of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and prominent leaders representing various political ideologies across India.

Udhagamandalam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

Modi should also ensure that a resolution is passed in the Parliament to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu would not be curbed, he said at an official event here.

Stalin, after inaugurating a slew of projects and announcing new schemes to the popular tourist spot here, said he has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

"We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation. Over the next few minutes, our Prime Minister is expected to come to Rameswaram (for various events). Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to him about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan. Through this meeting and you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation," Stalin said while addressing the gathering.

"You (Modi) should also ensure that a resolution in this regard is passed in the Parliament. This (delimitation) not only leads to a reduction of Parliamentary seats, it is our right to ask and at the same time, it is also a cause of worry about our future," she said.

"Including Puducherry there would be 40 Parliamentary seats. But the ruling BJP government is trying to shrink our voices through delimitation." he charged.

Stalin said a Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation was conducted on March 22 in Chennai and saw participation of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and prominent leaders representing various political ideologies across India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELIMITATION EXERCISEPRIME MINISTER MODI IN TAMIL NADUTAMIL NADU CHIEF MINISTER STALIN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.