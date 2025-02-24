ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi’s Visit To Assam Showcase State’s Peace And Investment Potential: Himanta

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit for the Advantage Assam business summit will send a message to industrialists that the state is now peaceful, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

After reviewing the arrangements at the venue of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Sarma said the state had immense potential but the law and order scenario pushed back the state considerably over the last three decades.

“At the dawn of Independence, Assam had a higher GDP than the national average but several historical events since then had pushed back the state's development. This is the time for a major turnaround and a fresh start... I think we are on the right track," he said.

The captains of the Indian industry and foreign investors will be here and it will be a "historic and a huge moment" for the people of Assam, he said.

“Assam may not be as large as Gujarat or Tamil Nadu, but given our historical legacy and economy, we expect significant investment at the conclave,” he added.

Sarma said PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with 400 foreign delegates, will witness the traditional dance ‘Jhumoir Binandini’, reflecting the lives of the tea tribe community, which will be followed by the summit.

“Both events are a source of immense pride for the people of Assam. I hope that the events pass off smoothly according to our expectations and we will be able to sign important Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) during the conclave,” he said.