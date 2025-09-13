'I Am With You': In Manipur, PM Modi Meets Victims Of Violence, Urges All Organisations To Embrace Path Of Peace
The PM's visit to Manipur comes amid Opposition parties repeatedly criticising him for "not visiting the place and allowing so many people to get killed".
Published : September 13, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST|
Updated : September 13, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Imphal: On his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday affirmed that the Central government stands in solidarity with the people affected in the strife, and urged all organisations to move forward on the path of peace.
After reaching Imphal around noon, PM Modi, braving heavy rains, travelled by road to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, where he interacted with the people displaced due to the ethnic violence. He then inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7300 crore, including Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at Rs 550 crore, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.
"The projects unveiled today will improve the lives of people, especially the tribal communities living in the hills of Manipur. With boost in infrastructure, these projects will provide new facilities in health and education for all," asserted the PM.
Speaking on the conflict, PM Modi called for peace in Manipur and urged all organisations to move forward together. "This land once held hope and dreams, but it was also caught in the grip of violence. For development to take place anywhere, peace is essential along with truth and justice. Centre stands in solidarity with Manipur, so do I," he said.
#WATCH | Churachandpur, Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " a special package of rs 3,000 crore has also been granted. to help the displaced, rs 500 crore has also been given... today, the development of every tribal community is a priority for our country. for the first… pic.twitter.com/vIpNtp4nlz— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025
He further highlighted that recently dialogues have begun for reconciliation in the hills and valleys. "The Indian government is part of these efforts, working to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect and social harmony. I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace, fulfill your dreams, and secure the future of your children. Around 7000 new homes are being constructed for those displaced by the conflict in Manipur. Today, I promise you that I am with you. The Government of India is with you, and the people of Manipur are together," he stated emphatically.
During the event, the Prime Minister also announced that a special package of Rs 3,000 crore has been granted. "To help the displaced, Rs 500 crore has also been given... Today, the development of every tribal community is a priority for our country," he said.
In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in state capital Imphal and the Churachandpur district. Both state and central forces' personnel are deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies.
Later in the day, the PM will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore from Imphal, sources in PMO said. Among the major projects to be launched today are the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and the civil secretariat, constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore, in the same locality.
The PM's visit comes amid repeated criticism by Opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Prime Minister "allowed what is happening there (in Manipur) to continue for so long and for so many people to get killed", and said she is "glad" that the PM decided to visit the place two years after the widespread violence in that state.
"I am glad that he has decided after two years that it's worth him visiting. He should have visited much long before. It is very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long and for so many people to get killed, so many people to go through so much strife before he decided to visit," she told media.
Read More