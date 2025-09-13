ETV Bharat / state

'I Am With You': In Manipur, PM Modi Meets Victims Of Violence, Urges All Organisations To Embrace Path Of Peace

Imphal: On his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday affirmed that the Central government stands in solidarity with the people affected in the strife, and urged all organisations to move forward on the path of peace.

After reaching Imphal around noon, PM Modi, braving heavy rains, travelled by road to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, where he interacted with the people displaced due to the ethnic violence. He then inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7300 crore, including Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at Rs 550 crore, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.

"The projects unveiled today will improve the lives of people, especially the tribal communities living in the hills of Manipur. With boost in infrastructure, these projects will provide new facilities in health and education for all," asserted the PM.

Speaking on the conflict, PM Modi called for peace in Manipur and urged all organisations to move forward together. "This land once held hope and dreams, but it was also caught in the grip of violence. For development to take place anywhere, peace is essential along with truth and justice. Centre stands in solidarity with Manipur, so do I," he said.

He further highlighted that recently dialogues have begun for reconciliation in the hills and valleys. "The Indian government is part of these efforts, working to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect and social harmony. I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace, fulfill your dreams, and secure the future of your children. Around 7000 new homes are being constructed for those displaced by the conflict in Manipur. Today, I promise you that I am with you. The Government of India is with you, and the people of Manipur are together," he stated emphatically.