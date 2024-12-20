Case Filed After PM Modi & Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Video Altered With Using Artificial Intelligence

Agra: A complaint has been lodged with Jagdish Pura police here after a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was found tampered with, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The AI-altered video has taken over the internet after it was uploaded on Facebook in the account of one Mohammad Saif on Thursday morning.

Raising objections to such misuse of AI, several BJP workers lodged a complaint with Jagdish Pura police against the video uploader. Bichpuri Mandal President Padam Singh, Mandal Vice-President Manoj Kumar, BJP Vice-President Sanjay Singh Sisodia and Jai Shiv along with several other BJP workers reached police station to lodge a complaint against Mohammad Saif over the video that has gone viral on social media.

“One who is involved in such activities, should not be spared,” said BJP in its complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation to find the person(s) involved in creation and uploading of the AI-generated fake video.

BJP worker Manoj Kumar, who happens to be a resident of Bichpuri under Jagdish Pura police limits, said, "At around 10 am on Thursday, I came across this video posted on Mohammad Saif's Facebook account. The original video was from an official event and was uploaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.”

However, the original video has been tampered with and re-edited using AI. Through this, miscreants are conspiring to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister. Such sort of conspiracy will not be tolerated.”

Jagdish Pura police station IIC Anandveer Singh said, “A case has been registered under IT Act on the basis of a complaint by BJP worker Manoj Kumar. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Saif, a resident of Bodla. Investigation has already begun. We are taking the help of the cyber cell to identify and trace all those involved.”