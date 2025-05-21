PM Modi's Visit To Rajasthan On Thursday, To Inaugurate And Lay Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 26,000 Crore

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan for the first time on Thursday after Operation Sindoor. He will dedicate to the nation rail, road and other projects worth Rs 26000 crore. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects from the Bikaner district. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 103 railway stations rebuilt under the Amrit Yojana across the country.

Prime Minister Modi will leave for Bikaner from Delhi at 8.45 am. He will stay in Bikaner for 3 hours and 25 minutes. He will reach Bikaner Airport at 9.50 am. He will leave from Bikaner Airport at 9.55 am and reach Deshnok helipad at 10.20 am. From there he will directly reach the world famous Karni Mata Temple and after Aarti and darshan in the temple for about 15 minutes, he will reach Deshnok Railway Station by road from Karni Mata Temple, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnok station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. After this, he will reach Palana at 11.30 am and address a public function.

Foundation stone laying: In line with his commitment to continuously improve rail infrastructure in the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped AMRUT stations at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories. Under the AMRUT Bharat Station Yojana, over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities. The Deshnok railway station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata temple, is inspired by temple architecture, arch and pillar theme.

While the district administration and the government are actively preparing for the Prime Minister's visit, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reached Bikaner on Wednesday and the Railway Minister will also reach Bikaner on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary will also be present in the program.