PM Modi's Uttarkashi Visit Called Off Due To Inclement Weather

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Uttarkashi visit has been called off over the Meteorological Department's warning of inclement weather on February 27, the day of his trip. Given the snowfall and yellow alert by the Met department, the Prime Minister's visit had to be postponed. Now, PM Modi's visit is likely to be deferred to March.

The Uttarakhand government has earlier made full preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the Meteorological Department's alert, the district administration has postponed PM Modi's visit. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey constantly reviewed the preparations for this visit of the Prime Minister.

Pandey said, "We will soon decide the new date of the visit. However, there is a possibility that PM Modi may visit Uttarkashi on March 6. This visit was proposed by PM Modi to promote winter travel. So far, more than 35,000 devotees assembled for winter."

PM Modi's tour promises to have significant cultural and tourism implications for the region. The visit would have marked PM Modi's first visit to Mukhaba village, where he was scheduled to offer rituals at the winter residence of Maa Ganga, a crucial pilgrimage site. PM Modi is also expected to visit the winter shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri and address the people of Uttarkashi also known as 'Uttar Ki Kashi'.

Why Uttarkashi is famous?

Uttarkashi, which houses a temple dedicated to Lord Kashi Vishwanath, is known for its religious significance. Additionally, it is the origin point of the holy rivers, the Ganga and Yamuna. The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakahsn traditionally begins with visits to Gangotri and Yamunotri, which are located in Uttarkashi district. The visit will also highlight the strategic importance of Uttarkashi, situated on the India-China border.

The region holds historical importance, especially as it was a key witness to the 1962 Indo-China War. PM Modi's trip is expected to bring a boost to the local tourism industry. The winter pilgrimage to Uttarakhand will likely increase, benefiting areas like Harshil, which is often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India' due to its breathtaking natural beauty, including snow-covered mountains and apple orchards.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had previously urged PM Modi to visit the region during winter, a request that has been accepted. Originally, there were plans to focus on Badrinath and Kedarnath, but PM Modi expressed a desire to visit Gangotri and Yamunotri, leading to the finalised itinerary.