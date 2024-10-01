PM Modi's Brother Pankaj Offers Puja At Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi reached Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Tuesday for visiting Kedarnath temple.

Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chief executive officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal welcomed Pankaj at the helipad along with other officials and priests. After reaching Kedarnath temple, he offered puja and performed Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek.

BKTC chief executive officer Thapliyal presented Lord Kedarnath's prasad, 'angvastra', 'vibhuti' and 'rudraksha' garland to Pankaj on behalf of the temple committee. He prayed to Baba Kedar and sought blessings for the prosperity of the country. Pankaj said he has been coming to Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham for the last two decades.

In 2014-15, Pankaj had organised a special puja and rituals in Badrinath-Kedarnath to celebrate the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that PM Modi's victory is the nation's victory.

On an average, over 10,000 pilgrims reach Kedarnath for darshan every day. Till now, number of pilgrims reaching Kedarnath has crossed 12.5 lakh while more than 10.55 lakh pilgrims have visited Badrinath Dham. Overall, more than 23 lakh devotees have visited Badrinath-Kedarnath.

Amid the increasing number of pilgrims, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police, Akshay Prahlad Konde along with BKTC chief executive officer, closely reviewed the security and temple arrangements at Kedarnath Dham and talked to the security personnel deployed here.

Pankaj is among the five siblings of PM Modi. Apart from the PM, Pankaj's two brothers are Amrit Modi and Prahlad Modi and sister is Vasanti Modi.