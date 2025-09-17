PM Modi's 75th Birthday: No Question Of His Retirement, says RSS Researcher
RSS researcher Dilip Devdhar says recent incidents have proved there is no rift between RSS and BJP.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
Nagpur: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) researcher Dilip Devdhar said it is not yet time for his retirement. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a good coordination with the RSS and the bonding between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Modi is also very strong.
Devdhar said their relationship was strengthened further following PM Modi's visit to Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh of Nagpur in March. The RSS chief and the PM again came together at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur.
"The question of PM Modi's retirement does not arise. The differences between the BJP and its ideological parent, RSS, no longer exist. PM Modi and Bhagwat are like twins and both have many more years to go before they retire," he said.
Devdhar said the bonding between the PM and the RSS chief was proved in the message drafted by PM Modi on Bhagwat's birthday on September 11. In an article shared with the media, PM not only addressed the RSS chief as an extraordinary individual who put nation first but lauded him for steering the Sangh through complex currents without compromising RSS's core ideology, he said. PM had termed Bhagwat's tenure as most transformative period in RSS's 100-year journey. PM Modi also said that the work done by Bhagwat in rural and backward areas of Maharashtra has shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor. He also praised Bhagwant for being a strong believer in India's diversity, Devdhar said.
According to Devdhar, "In the Sangh Parivar, first there was Jana Sangh, then Janata Party and finally Bharatiya Janata Party. We must accept the truth that the relationship between RSS and political parties is one of coordination and conflict. But even in conflict, we should keep in mind the characteristic of the unbreakable trust and coordination they have with each other. We will not be able to turn our backs on the truth," Deodhar explained
"During the 25-year-old journey from Chief Minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister, Modi's government has remained RSS-free. But the smallest unit to the largest unit, the BJP's 'Sangathan Mantri' belongs to the RSS. The key post in BJP, from grassroot to the all-India level, belong to the RSS.
The RSS researcher said the Lok Sabha election results disappointed the BJP but PM Modi rectified many things and the proof could be seen in the results of Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi Assembly polls that were in BJP's favour.
Last June, the RSS chief had openly raised some objections against PM Modi. After which, the PM came to Nagpur, went to Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh and paid tributes at the memorials dedicated to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar.
