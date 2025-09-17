ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi's 75th Birthday: No Question Of His Retirement, says RSS Researcher

Nagpur: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) researcher Dilip Devdhar said it is not yet time for his retirement. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a good coordination with the RSS and the bonding between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Modi is also very strong.

Devdhar said their relationship was strengthened further following PM Modi's visit to Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh of Nagpur in March. The RSS chief and the PM again came together at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur.

"The question of PM Modi's retirement does not arise. The differences between the BJP and its ideological parent, RSS, no longer exist. PM Modi and Bhagwat are like twins and both have many more years to go before they retire," he said.

Devdhar said the bonding between the PM and the RSS chief was proved in the message drafted by PM Modi on Bhagwat's birthday on September 11. In an article shared with the media, PM not only addressed the RSS chief as an extraordinary individual who put nation first but lauded him for steering the Sangh through complex currents without compromising RSS's core ideology, he said. PM had termed Bhagwat's tenure as most transformative period in RSS's 100-year journey. PM Modi also said that the work done by Bhagwat in rural and backward areas of Maharashtra has shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor. He also praised Bhagwant for being a strong believer in India's diversity, Devdhar said.