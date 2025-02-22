'PM Modi Will Do Anything For Country's Sovereignty': Jammu Kashmir BJP Chief Calls For Reclaiming PoK

Jammu: Maintaining that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit Baltistan are integral part of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sat Sharma today called for returning Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference to remember the Sankalp Divas of February 22, 1994 when Parliament of India passed a resolution to return POK to India, Sat Sharma said, "We want that POK, Gilgit Baltistan and Aksai China (under illegal occupation of China) should be brought back to India as people of these areas also want to be with India."

"Pakistan used to talk about snatching Jammu and Kashmir but at present there is a huge difference between the two divided parts of Jammu and Kashmir. While J&K held events like G20 Summit and Formula1 race, at the similar time cart race was being organised in Pakistan. India is the fifth largest economy of the world and the situation in Pakistan is that they don't have food to eat and clothes to wear," he said.

When asked whether India will use the force to bring back POK, Sat Sharma said, "There is no need to use force to get back POJK. It was needed in 2016 and 2019 but at present the situation is taking such a turn that people of Gilgit Baltistan and POJK will come in the open and will become part of India. But if needed Modi Ji and our government will do anything to keep the people of the country safe."

Commenting on the war mongering by a few Pakistani politicians, he said that few of them are talking about war at a time when they don’t have anything available. "Perhaps they are trying to tell the world that they are not behind but it is no secret how people are fighting there for flour and there is an insecure atmosphere when a former PM is sent to jail. At this point of time people of POJK see the secure atmosphere and will want to become part of this country," he added.