ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Apart from taking stock of the disaster affected areas, the Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and state government officials at Gaggal airport.

The Prime Minister's helicopter will land at Gaggal Airport at 11:15 am. A team of SPG has already reached Dharamshala to sanitise the area. According to officials, the Prime Minister, after meeting the CM and others at the airport, will conduct aerial survey of Chamba, Mandi and Kullu districts at 3 pm before leaving for New Delhi.

Officials said the Chief Minister will demand a relief package for the state. "PM Modi will survey flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. We will give a presentation on the damage caused by the natural disaster to the PM. We hope for a special relief package for the state," Sukhu said.