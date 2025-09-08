PM Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Himachal Pradesh
The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with the CM and other officials at Gaggal airport before embarking on the aerial survey on Tuesday.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Dharamshala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
Apart from taking stock of the disaster affected areas, the Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and state government officials at Gaggal airport.
The Prime Minister's helicopter will land at Gaggal Airport at 11:15 am. A team of SPG has already reached Dharamshala to sanitise the area. According to officials, the Prime Minister, after meeting the CM and others at the airport, will conduct aerial survey of Chamba, Mandi and Kullu districts at 3 pm before leaving for New Delhi.
Officials said the Chief Minister will demand a relief package for the state. "PM Modi will survey flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. We will give a presentation on the damage caused by the natural disaster to the PM. We hope for a special relief package for the state," Sukhu said.
He said the damage caused to the state is estimated at around Rs 5,000 crores and the figure may go up further.
Thakur, who arrived in Dharamshala ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, said Himachal Pradesh is currently facing a severe disaster. "Roads are closed, hotel and tourism industries have been affected, while the apple economy, worth over Rs 5,000 crore, has been badly hit," he said.
Thakur said till now Himachal Pradesh has received assistance of over Rs 5,000 crores from the SDRF and the Central government, but recurring disasters demand a long-term strategy. "Experts are considering it as a natural disaster as well as a "man-made disaster" associated with human negligence. This visit of the Prime Minister is not only meant to share the sufferings of the state, but also raises hope of getting more help from the Centre for reconstruction and rescue operations in the coming time," he said.
Also Read
Himachal Pradesh Battles Rain Fury: All 12 Districts Hit; Several Kashmiris Feared Dead