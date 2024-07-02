ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Walking With Two Crutches, Formed Govt With Corrupt Politicians: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee took a dig at PM Modi for being forced to run the government with scam-tainted politicians. The government is unstable and can collapse at any time, he said. Responding to which, BJP MP from Bengal Saumitra Khan alleged that a 'jungle raj' is prevailing under Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi Walking With Two Crutches, Formed Govt With Corrupt Politicians: Kalyan Banerjee
Kalyan Banerjee, TMC MP and PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee lampooned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim of '400-paar' saying the NDA government is reduced to an unstable government whereas the INDIA alliance has come out as a strong Opposition ready to rattle the government.

"PM Narendra Modi is walking with two crutches, one is Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and another is Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and this government can crumble any time. The BJP has made corrupt allies clean with washing machines. This is the state of affairs of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre. What a tragedy that Modi, who speaks of cleaning the political system, is forced to form the government with scam-tainted politicians," Banerjee said.

Speaking at the Parliament Banerjee said, "CISF jawans posted during Lok Sabha election threatened voters to influence polls in favour of BJP. He also said during the fifth phase pf polls, two CISF jawans molested women in his constituency in West Bengal.

"It's a shame for Amit Shah that those who were deployed for security of voters intimated them and also molested women. Again the Election Commission also tried to influence votes in favour of BJP," Banerjee said.

Responding to Banerjee, BJP MP from West Bengal Saumitra Khan told in Parliament that TMC has indulged in large scale poll violence in the state and rampantly rigged polls to influence the outcome in its favour in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

"The law and order situation has drastically collapsed in West Bengal where a 'jungle raj' is prevailing under Mamata Banerjee. At least 200 BJP workers were brutally killed by TMC goons in my state, where a woman was publicly beaten up by a TMC man. Such a trend is dangerous for a society," Khan said.

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

KALYAN BANERJEEPM MODI WALKING WITH TWO CRUTCHESNARENDRA MODIKALYAN BANERJEE ON PM MODI

