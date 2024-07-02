PM Modi Walking With Two Crutches, Formed Govt With Corrupt Politicians: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Hyderabad: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee lampooned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim of '400-paar' saying the NDA government is reduced to an unstable government whereas the INDIA alliance has come out as a strong Opposition ready to rattle the government.

"PM Narendra Modi is walking with two crutches, one is Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and another is Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and this government can crumble any time. The BJP has made corrupt allies clean with washing machines. This is the state of affairs of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre. What a tragedy that Modi, who speaks of cleaning the political system, is forced to form the government with scam-tainted politicians," Banerjee said.

Speaking at the Parliament Banerjee said, "CISF jawans posted during Lok Sabha election threatened voters to influence polls in favour of BJP. He also said during the fifth phase pf polls, two CISF jawans molested women in his constituency in West Bengal.

"It's a shame for Amit Shah that those who were deployed for security of voters intimated them and also molested women. Again the Election Commission also tried to influence votes in favour of BJP," Banerjee said.