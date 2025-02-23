PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Cancer Hospital At Bageshwar Dham

Chhatarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to arrive at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on 23 February, will lay the foundation stone of a 100-bed cancer hospital here. He is scheduled to address a public gathering and then leave for Bhopal.

Modi will reach Khajuraho Airport at around 12.30 pm and reach Bageshwar Dham by helicopter at 12.55. He is set to perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the construction site in Bageshwar Dham. Thousands of devotees have already arrived here.

Head of Bageshwar Dham Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has taken a pledge to build a hospital in the temple premises saying, medicine is necessary along with prayers for recovery. Now, PM Modi is coming here to lay the foundation stone.

SP Agam Jain said, "Nearly 2500 security personnel have been deployed for the programme and additional force has been called from Bhopal."

According to local leaders, the hospital will act as a boon for the residents of 17 districts of Bundelkhand, who are suffering from cancer. The poor will get free treatment at this hospital.

The Kumbh of Bundelkhand started on 19 February and lakhs of devotees are taking holy dip every day. A temporary emergency mini free hospital has been started by the district administration, where a team of doctors has been deployed to provide treatment. All modern equipment and resources have been made available to this team so that the doctors can handle emergency situations. This hospital has 10 ambulance vehicles, 10 beds each for men and women and a temporary ICU. This apart, free medicine has also been arranged. A total of 15 doctors are on duty in two shifts.

During PM Modi's programme, drones have been completely banned here. Also, items like pens, knife, blade, water bottles, inflammable substances, sticks, batons, umbrellas, cigarette, gutkha and other intoxicants have been prohibited at the meeting ground. Barring mobile phones no electronic devices are allowed. The police have also imposed a complete ban on carrying big bags and sacks.