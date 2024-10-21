PM Modi Visits 138-Year-Old Famous Chetganj's Nakkataya Mela Organised In Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Nakkataya Mela of Chetganj, which is held on Karwa Chauth, on Sunday.

PM Modi said the famous Nakkataya Mela is being held so it is an auspicious day for Kashi.

The mela is being organised for the last 138 years. Started to strengthen fight against the British, it is now held to generate awareness on contemporary events.

Shri Chetganj Ramlila Committee president Ajay Gupta said the mela is very special from religious, cultural and social point of view. People from Ghazipur to Ghaziabad participate here, he said.

Nakkataya Mela part of Varanasi's religious tradition:

Nakkataya Mela, started by Swami Baba Fateh Ram, is a part of the rich religious tradition of Varanasi and holds a special place among the local people, business community and devotees from far-flung areas. Likewise every year, Ramlila was also performed here while the centre of attraction was the symbolic tableau, Lag Viman, that focused on Israel-Hamas war.

Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal officially inaugurated the mela at midnight. After this, the Rath Yatra was taken out through various routes of the city. This was followed by a parade of tableaux of symbolic aircrafts in the fair. Participations came from Madhya Pradesh, Prayagraj and Meja. The mela concluded at Nakkataya site in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nakkataya Mela started to strengthen fight against British:

The Chetganj's Nakkataya Mela is counted among the traditional 'Lakhha' fairs of Varanasi. In the past, the then British collector used to inaugurate it and now too it is inaugurated at midnight by the collector. Freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad had turned Nakkataya Mela as the location for the annual conference of revolutionaries.

Chandrashekhar Azad and his revolutionary friends used to attend Nakkataya Mela as participants. Saraswati Reading Room located in Chetganj area used to be their meeting place and discuss about their next plans through signages, which the British were not able to understand. At that time too, people from every nook and corner of the country used to participate at the fair.