PM Modi Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched BJP's flagship programme 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana', in Chhattisgarh under which, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to married women of the state. PM Modi joined the programme virtually and interacted with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Addressing the nation on the occasion, the PM said that the priority of our double-engine government is the welfare of women. He further stated that beneficiaries will receive their money without any hassle. "Every month you will get the money in your bank accounts without any hassle and I am giving you this guarantee because I have faith in the double engine government of Chhattisgarh..." the PM said.

The Prime Minister transferred an amount of more than Rs 655 crore in the first phase of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). "It is a good fortune that today I got the opportunity to dedicate Mahtari Vandan Yojana to empower women's power. Under this scheme in Chhattisgarh, we had promised to give Rs 1000 per month to more than 70 lakh women. The first instalment of Rs 655 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries (married women) under this scheme,” he said.

PM Modi said that if women are empowered in the family and society then the entire country will be strong. Therefore, the priority of our double-engine government is the welfare of women. He further said that he wanted to launch this scheme today in Raipur but due to busy schedules, he is launching this scheme from Varanasi.

The PM further said, "Our government has transformed the lives of more than 10 crore women in self-help groups. More than one crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis'...now we have resolved to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis," he added. "The entire family gets empowered when our mothers and sisters are empowered," PM Modi said. (With Agency Inputs)

