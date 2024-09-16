ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Virtually Flag Off Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Train Today; Check Route And Schedule

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

According to Railway officials, the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by the Prime Minister from Raipur Railway Station on September 16 at 4:15 pm under a special schedule while regular services will begin from September 20. This is the 2nd Vande Bharat to run in Chhattisgarh after the one already operating on the Bilaspur-Nagpur route.

Representational picture (ANI)

Durg (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Vande Bharat train from Durg to Visakhapatnam on Monday. According to Railway officials, the train will depart under a special schedule from Raipur today while regular services will commence from September 20.

Raipur Railway Division's Senior PRI Shiv Prasad said that Vande Bharat Express from Durg to Visakhapatnam will be flagged off by the Prime Minister from Raipur Railway Station on September 16 at 4:15 pm, for which all preparations have been completed by the Railways.

Train Schedule

According to Railway officials, the semi-high speed train (Train number 20828/20830) from Durg to Visakhapatnam will run from both ends six days a week barring Thursday. The Train number 20829 will depart from Durg at 5.45 am on the scheduled days and reach Visakhapatnam at 1.45 pm in the afternoon. Likewise, the 20830 train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 14.50 and reach Durg at 22.50 as per the schedule framed by the Railways.

The 16-coaches Vande Bharat train will reduce the travel time between Durg and Visakhapatnam by 4-5 hours and boasts of special facilities for passengers including laptop and mobile charging points and both veg and non-veg food.

The Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train is the second to be run in Chhattisgarh after the Bilaspur Nagpur high speed train.

